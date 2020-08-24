Summer Content Highlights: Kanal D International

Kanal D International, the sales arm of Turkey’s Kanal D, presents thrilling and captivating dramas as part of its summer slate.

Romance Next Door (pictured) tells a love story that is also a story of friendship between four young people from different social classes and cultures. They will not only fall in love but build a strong friendship based on a “cheerful lie.”

Hekimoglu is the Turkish local version of the U.S. scripted series House M.D. The medical drama follows an anti-social, witty, and arrogant medical doctor who saves his patients from infectious diseases. In drama series New Life, Captain Adem, a former Special Forces soldier, is tasked with protecting Yasemin, the young wife of a powerful businessman. For Adem, this job seems like child’s play compared to the dangerous operations he used to know, but when he accepts the post, he and his family step into a world where they are foreigners.

Ruthless City sees Seher’s family life change dramatically when her mother-in-law makes a deal to sell one of her daughters to Agah, a wealthy man from her hometown. This new encounter will test each and every person in both families. In romantic comedy series Love Trap, Ayse, who comes from a working-class family, busts her boyfriend canoodling with her best friend. As payback, she plots to marry Kerem, whose family owns a successful textile factory. This marriage will bind them forever.

