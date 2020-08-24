Summer Content Highlights: GRB Studios

GRB Studios is a content studio and global distribution company at the forefront of unscripted television.

Its catalog showcases Untold Stories of the E.R. (pictured), which shares intense true stories that demonstrate the dramatic nature of medicine practiced under pressure. See how a doctor’s personal blend of expertise and decision-making ability are challenged by unpredictable circumstances.

On The Case explores intriguing murder mysteries through in-depth interviews and examines the forensic evidence that helped crack the cases. First-person accounts from witnesses and suspects reveal the raw emotions of those who’ve suffered personal tragedies, as well as the motives of the perpetrators.

In Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time, Jim doesn’t understand why we aren’t more honest about the reasons we don’t want to attend events, while at the same time embrace lying to kids. From horses and dog birthdays to traveling and museums, Jim continues to impress with his relatable takes on everyday life in this comedy special.

Kevin Hart highlights the fascinating contributions of Black history’s unsung heroes in this entertaining and educational film, Kevin Hart’s Guide To Black History.

Reality TV series Turquoise Fever follows the Otteson family, who has been unearthing sought-after turquoise. They battle inhospitable conditions and intense dangers – from detonating explosives on treacherous slopes to the pressures of meeting buyers’ demands.

Find the complete listings here.