HBO Max Acquisitions Head Speaks At NATPE Streaming Plus

NATPE confirmed that HBO Max’s Michael Quigley will present the opening keynote at NATPE Streaming Plus.

At HBO Max, Quigley serves as EVP of Content Acquisitions. In addition to announcing Quigley’s keynote, NATPE announced a panel session on ad-supported streaming platforms. The session will include Marianne Gambelli, president of Advertising Sales at FOX Corporation; Matt Sweeney, chief investment officer at GroupM U.S.; and Steve Mandala, president of Advertising Sales and Marketing at Univision.

Producers, advertising executives, and top decision-makers from leading global streaming platforms will be in attendance for the second annual edition of Streaming Plus, which will take part through NATPE Virtual from September 14-17, 2020.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, said, “As a centerpiece event of our recently launched NATPE Virtual platform, we are thrilled to announce that the 2nd edition of NATPE Streaming Plus will be all virtual, boasting over four full days of sessions from industry leaders, which will be available to an expanded global audience.”