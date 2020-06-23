HBO Europe To Release ‘Patria’ In September

HBO Europe moved the release date for new series Patria to September 27, 2020.

Patria was originally set to debut in May, but will be available in September in the U.S. as well as across HBO Europe and HBO Latin America territories. Produced by Alea Media, the drama series revolves around two families divided by violent conflict, at a time when Spanish Basque Country was threatened by the separatist terrorism of ETA. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Fernando Aramburu.

Patria will be available across HBO Europe’s 21 territories, across 40 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean on HBO and HBO Go, and in the U.S. on HBO, HBO NOW, HBO MAX, and other partner platforms.