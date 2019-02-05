NBCUniversal Picks Up ‘Proven Innocent’ For Universal TV

NBCUniversal International Networks (NBCUIN) acquired Proven Innocent from Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution to air on Universal TV in the U.K. and Africa.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, in association with Danny Strong Productions, the legal drama follows the activity of a legal defense firm led by Madeline Scott, who strives to protect the innocent from wrongful conviction. As a teenager, Scott was accused of murder, which led to her career as a defense attorney.

Proven Innocent will debut on Universal TV beginning in March 2019.