MIPTV: Mondo TV Develops ‘Heidi Bienvenida – The Movie’

Mondo TV Iberoamerica will produce its first-ever film project, Heidi Bienvenida – The Movie, which will continue the adventures of Mondo TV’s successful live-action teen series. The film’s screenplay will be written by Argentinian author Marcela Citterio. Co-produced with Alianzas Productions, the film will also feature the cast of the TV series. “We are thrilled to be able to announce this exciting project. Expect a feast of adventure, comedy, music, magic and much, much more as Heidi comes to the big screen,” commented Maria Bonaria Fois, general manager of Mondo TV Iberoamerica.