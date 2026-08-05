Something Special Wins KODIT Fund

Seoul-based format agency Something Special was awarded Korea’s KODIT fund.

The Korea Credit Guarantee Fund (KODIT) runs a special fund for innovative startups founded within the past seven years. Also known as the Little Penguin Program, the initiative represents how early-stage companies—like small penguins—will grow strong and eventually become global market leaders.

Jin Woo Hwang, Something Special CEO and founder, said: “Something Special is honored that KODIT has recognized our company’s hard work, vast potential, and the fact that we are respected around the world by awarding us the prestigious KODIT fund. We have two shows currently in production for this Fall which will benefit greatly. Both are available as formats: Unforgettable Duet the heartwarming reality singing series about dementia & canine reality competition The Underdogs: Top Dog Project.”

InSoon Kim, co-CEO/chief business officer, said: “We are thrilled to be able to be able to build on our successes to reach the next global level with help from the KODIT fund and we give credit to our hardworking team for this honor.”