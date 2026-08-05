Good and Bad News For Paramount

On the positive side, at yesterday’s earnings call Paramount reported continued growth in its streaming business, helping lift second-quarter revenue one percent to $6.91 billion, while direct-to consumer revenue rose nine percent year over year to $2.47 billion, driven by its streaming services’ expansion.

For the second-quarter, Paramount reported 81.6 million streaming subscribers (up six percent from the year before).

On the downside, a California federal judge ruled that the Paramount-WBD antitrust trial would begin March 2, 2027. Paramount had hoped to start the proceedings in November 2026.

As a result of the delayed schedule, Paramount will have to begin making quarterly payments of about $650 million to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders starting in October, until the transaction closes.