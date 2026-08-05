Disney Posts Strong Q3 Results, Inks TikTok Deal

The Walt Disney Company reported its third-quarter results, beating Wall Street’s earnings expectations while narrowly missing revenue estimates.

Overall, Disney’s revenue rose 7 percent year over year to $25.25 billion during the quarter with its performance once again driven by its experiences and streaming businesses.

Revenue in Disney’s experiences segment, which includes its global theme parks and cruise operations, rose 10 percent year over year to $9.97 billion.

Disney’s streaming business – which includes Disney+ and Hulu – posted an increase in revenue of 11 percent to $5.53 billion during the quarter.

CEO Josh D’Amaro said Disney’s franchise investments continue to generate value beyond the box office, citing The Mandalorian and Grogu and the live-action Moana as examples of titles that underperformed theatrically but continue to drive retail, theme park, gaming, and streaming engagement.

He also pointed to progress in integrating Hulu with Disney+, plans to expand the streaming platform with games, merchandise, personalization and exclusive benefits beginning in spring 2027, and reiterated that ESPN and Disney+ will work together to deepen fan engagement.

In separate Disney news, the Company and TikTok signed a global deal — which will pilot in the U.S. in the coming months with other markets to follow — to bring a collection of curated Disney-centric fan-created content from TikTok to the Disney+ app.

At launch, short-form videos from participating creators will live on both TikTok and in Verts on Disney+ and feature characters and stories from across Disney’s brands including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, FX and more.