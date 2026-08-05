Calinos to Premiere “Ugly” at MIPCOM with Cast and Directors

Calinos Entertainment is set to launch the Turkish drama series Ugly at the upcoming MIPCOM Cannes with special events featuring the series’ leading cast and directors.

Produced by 25 Film and airing on Star TV in Türkiye, Ugly will be introduced to international buyers and press with a dedicated press conference and a special evening gathering in Cannes.

Çağlar Ertuğrul, who stars as Kadir; Derya Pınar Ak, who plays Meryem; and Olgun Toker, who portrays Ferhat, will be in attendance alongside directors Burcu Alptekin (Golden Boy) and Merve Çolak.

On October 13, the cast and directors will meet with the international press at a press conference to discuss the story and characters at the heart of the drama, the creative process behind the production, and the series’ growing presence in the international market.

Later that evening, Calinos Entertainment will host a special event celebrating the series, bringing the Ugly team together with international buyers, media representatives and industry professionals.

Ugly follows Meryem Tunalı, who, orphaned at a young age, is raised by her mother’s friend Cennet alongside Cennet’s children, including Kadir, whom she has loved since childhood. As adults, Kadir suddenly proposes marriage, but Meryem soon realizes he has changed. What begins as a long-awaited romance evolves into a dramatic story of love, ambition, power struggles and hidden secrets that threaten their future.

Distributed globally by Calinos Entertaiment, the series is set to premiere soon in Dubai and Romania.