WAWA Business Forum to Kick Off on August 6

The Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association will be staging the 5th edition of the WAWA Business Forum, a format featuring weekly online sessions throughout August.

The series begins on August 6, at 12:00 p.m. (EST) with “The Evolution of Social Media,” featuring Maria Corina Marrero, VP Creative at Sony Pictures Entertainment Latin America. During this conversation, attendees will explore how social media continues to influence content creation, audience engagement, and storytelling strategies across the entertainment industry.

The WAWA Business Forum will continue with two additional sessions: “Beyond YouTube” on August 13 at 11:00 a.m., featuring Tamara Oliveri, sr. head of International Content LATAM & USH, YOLU; and “ Sustainable Production” on August 19 at 11:00 a.m., featuring Gabriela Dunaevschi, VP of Physical Production, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Cristina Echeverri, general manager of AG Studios.