Up the Ladder: ITV Studios, Zully

• ITV Studios has appointed Fabian Tobias as managing director of ITV Studios Germany. He will take the helm in Spring 2027, succeeding Christiane Ruff, who will retire after 13 years of leadership.

Reporting to Lisa Perrin, managing director, International Production, in London, Tobias will be responsible for directing the creative strategy, overseeing production, the development of new IP for global rollout and the acquisition of third party formats.

Tobias joins from EndemolShine Germany, a Banijay company, where he has held the position of managing director Germany with oversight of Switzerland since 2020, adding the title of co-MD of Poland in 2023.

• Mobile-first entertainment company Zully has appointed Matt Montemayor as EVP and head of Sales. Zully, a free ad-supported micro-series app, will launch this Fall with more than 50 original series, featuring stories and talent from the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Most recently, Montemayor served as SVP of Sales at Canela Media.