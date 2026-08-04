‘Baywatch’ Heads to Prime Video

Fremantle has secured a multi-territory international deal for action-drama Baywatch with Prime Video.

Produced by Fremantle and FOX Entertainment, the new series will premiere on Prime Video across Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Benelux, Switzerland, Austria, Turkey, Canada, Latin America and India in 2027.

As part of the agreement, the complete back catalog of the iconic original series, comprising all nine seasons of Baywatch and both seasons of Baywatch Hawaii, will also launch on Prime Video in the same territories.

The new 12-episode series stars Stephen Amell in the lead role of Hobie Buchannon, alongside Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, and Brooks Nader as Selene. In recurring roles, David Chokachi reprises his original role as Cody Madison, while Livvy Dunne portrays Grace. Erika Eleniak, Michael Bergin, and Kelly Packard will also guest star in their roles as Shauni McClain, Jack J.D. Darius, and April Giminski, respectively.

The reboot will celebrate the franchise’s enduring legacy, featuring the adrenaline fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the 1989 original.

The new series, co-produced by Fremantle and FOX Entertainment, will debut on FOX in January 2027 and Prime Video in 2027.

FOX Entertainment Global holds domestic distribution rights, and Fremantle manages international sales.