Banijay Germany Restructures Leadership Following All3Media Merger

Following the merger of Banijay Entertainment and All3Media, Banijay is restructuring the leadership of its German operations, including production companies EndemolShine Germany and Banijay Productions.

Arno Schneppenheim has joined Banijay Germany’s board as chief creative officer (CCO) and will also become managing director of EndemolShine Germany, effective September 1. Ute März will remain co-managing director. Schneppenheim will serve alongside Knut Kremling (COO) and Michael Laegel (CFO) under the leadership of Banijay Germany CEO and co-founder Marcus Wolter.

Katrin Stefanović has been appointed sole managing director of Banijay Productions.

Vittorio Valente, CEO of the filmpool united brand, will oversee the former German All3Media label: filmpool entertainment, filmpool fiction, south&browse, and Magic Connection. The managing directors of those labels will continue to report to him, while Valente reports to Marcus Wolter.

Fabian Tobias is exiting EndemolShine Germany.