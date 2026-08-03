Woody Harrelson to Be Honored at Sarajevo Fest

In recognition of his contribution to the film industry and an exceptional acting career, Woody Harrelson will be awarded the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the 32nd Sarajevo Film Festival, set to take place August 14-21, 2026.

Harrelson has earned three Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor for The People vs. Larry Flynt and Best Supporting Actor for The Messenger and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and starred in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness.

“Woody Harrelson is one of those actors you believe in even in the most improbable roles, while at the same time you can easily imagine him as someone you might spend time with every day. That remarkable ease of performance is, in fact, one of the hardest qualities to achieve on screen, yet he delivers it film after film. His talent, charisma, and boldness serve as an inspiration to many future generations. It is our great honor to present him with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo,” said Jovan Marjanović, director of the Sarajevo Film Festival.

Previous recipients of the award include: Emir Hadžihafizbegović (2026), Diego Luna (2026), Asghar Farhadi (2026), Emily Watson (2026), Willem Dafoe (2025), Stellan Skarsgård (2025), Ray Winstone (2025), Paolo Sorrentino (2025), and Meg Ryan (2024).