The Return of Superhero Films

With a worldwide box office gross of U.S.$927 million over the weekend, Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become one of the year’s biggest theatrical successes.

The film’s strong performance comes after a series of underwhelming superhero releases fueled widespread discussion of “superhero fatigue.” High-profile titles such as Warner Bros.’ Supergirl and Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World failed to meet industry expectations, prompting concerns that audiences were becoming more selective after more than a decade of near-constant superhero releases.

Although Spider-Man: Brand New Day is distributed by Sony Pictures under a 1999 licensing agreement that granted the studio the film rights to Spider-Man, the production remains a close collaboration with Disney-owned Marvel Studios.

The film has generated U.S.$572 million from international markets and U.S.$355 million in the U.S. and Canada.