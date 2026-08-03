‘Big Brother’ Returns to Finland

Banijay Entertainment’s Big Brother will begin its new era on MTV in Finland in the fall.

A group of strangers takes the leap into the unknown as they move into the Big Brother house. The extraordinary living conditions, combined with weekly tasks that demand creativity and dedication, reveal how people come together and form bonds at a time when an ever-growing share of everyday interactions takes place via screens.

Iina Eloranta, MTV’s director of Content and Channels, said: “Big Brother is a multi-platform pop culture phenomenon and a unique union of streaming and linear channels, offering an exceptional viewing experience. Its global success demonstrates how the format is still relevant and compelling as ever, making this the perfect time for Big Brother Finland to return home to MTV.”

Produced by Banijay Finland, the program will offer an opportunity to see and experience people at their most authentic, beyond the polished realities of modern life and the carefully curated world of social media.

Applications for the program are now open at mtv.fi/haemukaan.