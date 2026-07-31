TIFF: The Market Adds Summit Speakers

TIFF: The Market (Toronto, September 10-16, 2026) has unveiled new headliners for its Visionaries and Dialogues programs as a part of the Summit, supported by Ontario Creates and Telefilm Canada.

“The high calibre of speakers participating in our first Market reflects the industry’s strong support for our vision and the intentional efforts we’re making to build on TIFF’s long-standing reputation as a welcoming space for creativity and commerce to co-exist,” said Charles Tremblay, head of TIFF: The Market. “We are honored to welcome these exceptional leaders whose talent and ideas are pushing the boundaries of entertainment on a global scale.”

New speakers include Sir Gary Oldman, the star of Apple drama Slow Horses, which will be premiering its sixth season at TIFF; Mattel Studios president and CCO Robbie Brenner, who will bring The Housewife to TIFF; and Lee Chang-dong, who will present his upcoming release, Possible Love, at this year’s festival.

Curry Barker and Inde Navarrette, writer and director and star of Obsession, will discuss the making of the Focus Features’ breakout hit and its journey to becoming one of the biggest box office successes of the year.

Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, founders of Killer Films, will discuss the multi-faceted role of a producer and their approach to working with filmmakers.

Additionally, the popular podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni will be Live @ TIFF with special guest Matthew Greenfield, president of Fox Searchlight Pictures.