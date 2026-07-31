Netflix and AMC Expand “The Walking Dead” Deal

Netflix and AMC Global Media have signed a multi-year global licensing agreement under which the companies will have co-exclusive streaming rights to the original The Walking Dead series, as well as all six spin-off series that make up The Walking Dead Universe.

Netflix has been the exclusive U.S. streaming home of The Walking Dead since 2011. This deal will extend the show’s availability on Netflix to new territories, including the U.K., Italy, Australia, and New Zealand.

Starting in 2027, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Tales of The Walking Dead will be available on Netflix globally as well as AMC+. In all, the agreement includes 371 episodes across all seasons and series.

Licenses for each series will begin on different dates in different geographic territories, following the expiration of existing streaming licenses.

The Walking Dead premiered on AMC on October 31, 2010, becoming a cultural phenomenon with over 11 seasons and 177 episodes.