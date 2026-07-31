Dynamic TV Lands U.S. Deal for “Ms. X”

Peacock has acquired the exclusive U.S. streaming rights to Dynamic TV’s Ms. X, a crime dramedy starring Melissa George (In Treatment, The Mosquito Coast, The Slap) and set to premiere August 3, 2026.

Written and created by Hannah Marshall and David de Lautour, Ms. X stars George as a suburban mom who teams up with an old high school friend to scare her cheating husband into staying faithful. But when things turn (accidentally) homicidal, she is pulled into a criminal underworld, caught between the cops, a South American cartel, and the PTA.

Commissioned by Sky’s Three and ThreeNow in New Zealand, Ms. X is directed by David de Lautour and executive produced by Melissa George, Gareth Williams, Hannah Marshall, and David de Lautour for Plus6Four Entertainment, Kelly Martin for South Pacific Pictures, and Daniel March for Dynamic Television.

Dynamic Television handles worldwide distribution for the series, excluding New Zealand.