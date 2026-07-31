Banijay Kids & Family Extends Global Reach

Banijay Kids & Family has secured a number of international distribution deals across its portfolio.

The Once Upon a Time… franchise is travelling to AB Svensk Filmindustri (Nordics), Mediawan Thematics’ Mangas (France and select French-speaking territories), Studio Hayato (Taiwan), and TV5Monde. Stan & Gran has been licensed to ViuTVsix (Hong Kong), HOP! (Israel), and YLE (Finland). While Totally Spies! continues its global reach with partners acquiring multiple seasons including Kartoon Studios (U.S./ Canada), Studio Hayato (Taiwan), and TV5Monde.

Deals for third-party titles represented by Banijay include various seasons of Moominvalley, picked up by S4C (U.K.), and Piripenguins rolling out across ViuTVsix (Hong Kong), Mediacorp (Singapore), S4C (U.K.) and TG4/Cúla4 (Eire).

Inflight deals include Once Upon a Time… with FVS Entertainment, and Touch Inflight; Totally Spies! with FVS Entertainment, and Aeroplay; and Moominvalley for Touch Inflight, Anuvu, and Images In Motion.

Led by Benoît Di Sabatino, Banijay Kids & Family is part of media and entertainment group, Banijay Entertainment.