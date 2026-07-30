GMA Network Advances to No. 15 in Tubular Leadership Worldwide Ranking in June 2026

GMA Network continues to strengthen its position as a digital powerhouse, securing the Number 15 spot in the Tubular Leadership Worldwide Ranking for June 2026, based on data from Tubular Labs.

The latest performance of GMA Network further cements its position as the top-ranking Philippine media and entertainment company in Southeast Asia.

In June 2026, GMA Network’s official online properties generated over 7.5 billion video views across popular social media platforms: 3.9 billion on Facebook, 955 million on Instagram, 1.9 billion on TikTok, and 681 on YouTube.

The Network’s sustained digital momentum underscores its commitment to driving audience engagement through compelling and dynamic storytelling. By delivering diverse content that covers the latest news, entertainment, lifestyle, and more across multiple platforms, GMA Network continues its leadership in an ever-evolving media landscape, expanding its reach to bring Filipino stories to audiences around the world.