Fred Rogers Productions Taps Benjamin Lehmann as VP of Production

Fred Rogers Productions, the nonprofit children’s media company, is expanding its executive team by appointing Benjamin Lehmann, Emmy Award-winning producer and director and Sesame Street alum, as its first-ever Vice President of Production. Lehmann will provide management and operational oversight of the company’s beloved television, digital, audio, and interactive productions. In this role, he will spearhead operational strategy, directly managing the budgets, schedules, and logistics across all media workflows. Additionally, Lehmann will supervise and guide the company’s senior production teams to support their creative execution and ensure productions align with Fred Rogers Productions’ mission and strategic goals.

A seasoned and well-respected producer and media executive specializing in children’s and family entertainment and educational media, Lehmann is a former head of production for Sesame Workshop, where he led the production and creative teams. He was a longtime producer on Sesame Street, executive producing Seasons 49 to 53. Lehmann also developed The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO MAX) and was executive producer and series director on Helpsters (Apple TV).

Most recently, Lehmann was an independent producer and director working on projects for PBS (Tiny Time Travel), Netflix (Sesame Street, Blippi), and Hidden Pigeon Company (The Pigeon Explains), among others.

Lehmann has been honored with many industry awards. In addition to multiple Emmys, he has earned a Peabody Award, GLADD Media Award, Imagen Award, and the Japan Prize.

Lehmann holds a B.A. in Film History and French Literature from University of Colorado Boulder.