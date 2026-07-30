Entertainment Oxygen and SonicOrigin Bring AI-Era Content Protection to Indie Filmmakers

Entertainment Oxygen and media-authenticity company SonicOrigin have announced a partnership to bring content provenance, authentication, and global identification tools directly to independent filmmakers through CineLot, Entertainment Oxygen’s film festival platform.

Beginning July 30, eligible CineLot users can add invisible watermarking, cryptographically signed C2PA Content Credentials, an AI “Do Not Train” declaration and Entertainment Identifier Registry, or EIDR, registration. EIDR gives each eligible film a permanent industry identifier that helps platforms, partners, and rights systems recognize the title and connect it with accurate metadata throughout its commercial lifecycle.

The integration brings content-identity tools into a platform serving more than 230,000 filmmakers across 170 countries. Instead of navigating multiple vendors, filmmakers can access these services as they upload and submit their work.

As generative AI changes how media is created, distributed and reused, filmmakers face growing concerns about content scraping, unauthorized AI training, and the loss of reliable information about a work’s origin. The partnership is designed to help creators establish a clear identity and provenance record before their films circulate among festivals, buyers and distributors.

Together, the integrated tools help filmmakers identify their work, communicate rights-related information, and prepare accurate metadata for licensing and distribution. They do not replace copyright registration or guarantee that unauthorized use will never occur.

CineLot supports festival submissions, judging, programming, ticketing, and secure virtual screenings. Entertainment Oxygen’s technology has supported online screenings for more than 400 festivals. Through eoFlix, eligible films may continue toward audience discovery and distribution beyond their festival run.

The services will be available through CineLot beginning July 30, 2026.