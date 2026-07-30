Amazon Prime Video Expands German-speaking Streaming Portfolio with ORF Originals

ORF-Enterprise and Amazon Prime Video have inked a new licensing deal for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The agreement includes a diverse line-up of Austrian drama, crime, and comedy highlights, establishing ORF-Enterprise’s role as Prime Video Direct Partner.

The deal includes both seasons of Glambitious (pictured, the tale of four women from different worlds who are brought together by ambition, love, and betrayal), six seasons of Suburbia (about a group of wealthy women who see their seemingly perfect lives unravel and are drawn into a world of corruption, intrigue, and scandal), the cult comedy series Braunschlag (which tells the story of a bankrupt small-town mayor and his best friend who fake an apparition to attract tourists and transform their town overnight), as well as the movies Forever Yours, In the Shadow of Fear 2-Thou Shalt Not Lie, and Final Settlement from ORF’s “Backwoods Crime” strand.