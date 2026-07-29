Wasserman’s Talent Agency Has a New Sole Owner

The Providence, Rhode Island-based private equity firm Providence Equity Partners is acquiring the stake owned by the Los Angeles-based talent agency’s founder, Casey Wasserman, valuing the company at approximately $3.4 billion.

Since 2022, Providence has owned about 60 percent of the Wasserman talent and marketing agency, which was renamed The Team in March. The company represents clients across sports, music, and media.

Wasserman put his agency up for sale in February 2026 after the U.S. Justice Department released documents indicating ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, for which Wasserman later issued a public apology.

Providence’s acquisition ends a period of uncertainty surrounding the future ownership of The Team.