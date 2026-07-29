MIP Cancun Launches BrandStory Hub

MIP Cancun has launched the inaugural BrandStory Hub. Developed in collaboration with Roadmap and Cave76 as strategic partners, the new platform creates a dedicated space where brands, agencies and content companies can develop partnerships around content, investment and growth.

Maria Perez Bellière, director of MIP Cancun, said: “Brands are playing an increasingly important role in content creation, audience development and financing. Over recent editions, MIP Cancun has progressively expanded the conversation beyond traditional buying and selling to explore the growing intersection between brands, creators, platforms and content companies. BrandStory Hub is the natural evolution of that journey, creating a platform for new partnerships around IP, financing and growth while reinforcing MIP Cancun as Latin America’s hub for IP development and funding.”

The Hub will run from November 18-20, 2026, as a dedicated program track within MIP Cancun, taking place November 17-20, 2026, at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancún, Mexico.

Four flagship initiatives will be featured this year: BrandFront: What Brands Want Next, a reverse-upfront session where brands and agencies share the opportunities they are actively seeking; Brief-to-Business: Brands Meet IP Creators (Integrated within the Co-Production Bootcamp), connecting brands and agencies directly with producers, creators and studios; MIP Cancun Leadership Summit: The Future of IP Development, Funding & Monetization, an invitation-only gathering bringing together senior industry executives to explore the future of IP; and Insight & Inspiration Sessions, a curated program of conversations, market insights, case studies and trend presentations.

The new Hub has already secured participation from a growing group of international and regional brands, including Adidas, PepsiCo, Grupo Tova, Heineken, OCESA Seitrack and Samsung Ads.