FIFA’s New Biz Venture

FIFA, the Swiss-based international football organization, is planning to create a new business venture valued at U.S.$20 billion that would house FIFA’s broadcast rights, sponsorships, ticketing, and licensing operations.

The venture, which has JPMorgan serving as its investment banker, would encompass the commercial rights for men’s, women’s, and youth football competitions.

The venture, proposed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, is expected to raise $4 billion, with Joshua Kushner’s investment firm, Thrive Capital, leading the investor group. Joshua Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The new commercial venture is awaiting approval from FIFA’s 211 member associations, but it has already drawn criticism from UEFA, European football’s governing body, which stated: “The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade, especially with zero transparency. None of us are the owners of football. It’s not FIFA’s to sell.”