Dori Media’s Telenovelas Land on Amavizion

U.K.-based pay-per-view streaming platform Amavizion has secured a content deal with Dori Media Group for several hundred hours of Argentine telenovelas in Latin American Spanish.

The agreement launches with Esperanza Mía and Las Estrellas, adding 363 episodes from August 5, 2026.

Esperanza Mía stars Lali Espósito and Mariano Martínez in a romantic drama in which a young woman on the run finds refuge in a convent — then falls for a priest.

Las Estrellas, starring Celeste Cid, Marcela Kloosterboer, Natalie Pérez, Violeta Urtizberea and Justina Bustos, follows five sisters required to successfully manage their late father’s boutique hotel to claim their inheritance.

“Esperanza Mia and Las Estrellas are two of the most popular Spanish-language series in the world and feature universal storylines that audiences of all ages can enjoy on any device,” said Nadav Palti, CEO & president of Dori Media Group. “These two special series come from our diverse, multi-genre catalogue that includes some of the most popular series from across the globe.”

“You can learn Spanish from a book, but it is hard to beat learning it from an Argentine telenovela with a beautiful cast, a forbidden romance and at least one priest making a very complicated decision,” said Phil Ox, head of Program at Amavizion. “The language is not the obstacle. It is the invitation.”

“At Amavizion, non-English content without subtitles is not a risk; it is counter-programming. We take a Tower of Babel view of the platform: different tongues, one audience. Next-gen pay-per-view is not old television with better buttons. We are using technology to multiply what a single transaction can deliver: discovery, understanding and a richer relationship with the story,” said Gaurav Kanabar, co-founder of Amavizion.