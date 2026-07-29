Arnault’s Answer to Bad Press

French billionaire Bernard Arnault, who heads the luxury brands group LVMH, has posted on X, taking aim at persistent media criticism of his media ownership and political connections.

Reportedly, the 77-year-old Arnault was upset by a recent article in the French daily Le Monde about his control over his media outlets and tensions within his family, including jockeying among his five children.

In France, Arnault owns media outlets such as Radio Classique and print publications including Les Echos, Le Parisien, and Paris Match. Politically, Arnault is a conservative free-market advocate. An interesting aspect of the controversy with the left-leaning Le Monde is that billionaire investor Xavier Niel, owner of the telecommunications company Iliad and partner of Arnault’s daughter Delphine, is also a shareholder in Le Monde.

In the U.S., Elon Musk reposted Arnault’s exchange with Le Monde.