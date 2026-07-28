NBCU, YouTube Sign Multi-Year Deal

NBCUniversal and YouTube have signed a multi-year partnership that will make Peacock Premium available to millions of U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers beginning in early 2027, marking Peacock’s largest wholesale distribution deal to date.

The agreement also extends NBCUniversal’s carriage on YouTube TV, expands the international distribution of Universal+ and Hayu through YouTube Premium in select markets, and broadens YouTube’s presence on Comcast’s Xfinity and Xumo platforms.

In addition, NBC Sports will produce select live sporting events for YouTube, while some NBCUniversal sports events will stream on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

“This partnership brings NBCUniversal’s world-class content and iconic franchises to YouTube’s unmatched scale and global platforms,” said Mike Cavanagh, Co-CEO of Comcast Corporation. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with YouTube through a collaboration that reflects our strategy of partnering with industry leaders to drive sustained growth for NBCUniversal.”

“We’re incredibly excited to expand our partnership with NBCUniversal to redefine what a modern entertainment subscription can be for consumers,” said Neal Mohan, chief executive officer, YouTube.