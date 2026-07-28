CosmoBlue Acquires ‘Angry Birds’

CosmoBlue Media has acquired TV and VoD rights to Angry Birds’ catalog of animated series.

Beginning in the last quarter of 2026, the popular series will take flight across CosmoBlue’s own platforms — launching first on CosmoGO and Da Vinci and their respective digital platforms and services.

The Rovio Entertainment’s series — which first launched as a mobile game in 2009 — delivers a full slate of fast-paced, slapstick comedy built around the perpetual feud between the flightless-but-fearless birds and the mischievous green pigs forever scheming to steal their eggs.

“Angry Birds is that rare brand that already lives in the hearts of families everywhere, and we’re thrilled to give it a new home across CosmoGO, Da Vinci, and our wider digital offering. Its universal, dialogue-free humor is a perfect fit for our mission to deliver premium entertainment that crosses every border and every screen. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to rediscover the flock with us,” said Revi Lavi, head of Acquisitions at CosmoBlue Media.