Banijay Unveils ‘The Million Dollar Idea’

Banijay Entertainment has unveiled new original entertainment format The Million Dollar Idea (Die Millionenidee).

Created by Endemol Shine Germany for SAT.1 and Joyn, and hosted by entrepreneur Ralf Dümmel, the series spotlights the ingenuity and innovation of everyday creators as they transform brilliant ideas into market-ready products.

Open to people from all walks of life, participants enter with anything from a rough sketch, an early prototype or a developed invention ready for its next stage.

No business background or investment experience is required as creators pitch their concepts to Ralf Dümmel and a team of experts. For the ideas with the greatest potential, Dümmel takes on the financial risk by investing in the products, and those successful share 50 percent of the profits.