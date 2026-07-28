ATV’s ‘Different Lives’ Heads to MENA

Istanbul-based ATV Distribution has inked its first international sale for drama series Different Lives (Altı Üstü İstanbul) to Noor Play for the MENA region.

Premiering on ATV in June, Different Lives follows Emir, a gifted young footballer from a poor Istanbul neighborhood whose dream of escaping poverty is shattered when his disabled brother dies during a violent football match. After joining the club of powerful businessman Galip, Emir discovers that Galip’s son may be linked to the tragedy. Caught in a world of wealth, rivalry, and hidden secrets, Emir must balance his football ambitions, protect his family, and decide whether to risk his future to uncover the truth behind his brother’s death.

Müge Akar, ATV’s Group head of Sales & Distribution, said: “The early success of Different Lives demonstrates the strength of its story and characters. We are pleased to launch the series internationally through this first MENA deal and look forward to bringing this compelling drama to audiences across many more territories.”

The series will be available to audiences across the MENA region through the platform, reaching viewers in 20 countries simultaneously with its Turkish broadcast.