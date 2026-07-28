An Academic TV Reunion

The Los Angeles-based Television Academy has begun exploratory talks on a possible reunification with its New York City-based sister organization, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

Television Academy chairman Chris Abrego and president Maury McIntyre wrote in a joint letter to members: “As television and television platforms grow increasingly global, the Academies’ aim is to strengthen the Emmy brand with a more powerful, unified vision. Over the coming months, the organizations will continue engaging in thoughtful discussion about a reunited Academy, guided by a shared commitment to elevating the preeminence of the Emmy Awards, expanding what the Academy delivers to the television community, and championing the industry and all who work in it.”

The Television Academy, originally founded as the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS) in Los Angeles in 1946, and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, established in New York in 1955, merged later that year. The organizations separated in 1977, dividing responsibility for the Emmy Awards between them. NATAS went on to establish the International Emmy Awards in 1973.