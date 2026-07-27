Teen Comedy ‘The Normal Mfer’ Posts Strong Audience Growth

The YouTube teen comedy The Normal MFer from CC0 Studios, Lawl (aka Joe McNaney) and Alex Orrelle (Space Jam: A New Legacy), and The Hive Studio, posted strong audience growth throughout its first season, including a 619 percent increase in organic reach (944,000), 1,804 percent increase in watch time (31,000 hours) and a 330 percent increase in new viewers (890,000) across its ten-episode first season.

The Normal MFer centers on a terminally online man’s desire to grow up against the forces that keep him from leaving home: video games, web-influencers, unreasonable wealth expectations, social anxieties, a disappointed father, a mother who treats him like he’s 11 and pets who secretly harvest his data for an AI startup.

CC0 and The Hive Studio partnered with the AI audience simulation platform Chronicle Media to scale viewership. Chronicle identified previously underserved audience segments, including 13-34 year old male audiences and viewers of leading animation, horror and dark-fantasy channels such as Adult Swim, Solar Opposites and Rick & Morty, helping drive sustained organic growth from The Normal MFer’s premiere through the first season finale.