Sphere Abacus Unveils ‘Britain’s TikTok Murder’ for Prime Video

U.K.-based distributor Sphere Abacus unveiled a new true crime series for Prime Video in the U.K. & Ireland.

Britain’s TikTok Murder, produced by Phoenix Television and Born This Way Media in association with TPC, will be available on Prime Video in the U.K. & Ireland later this year.

The two-part series follows the 2023 murder of retired army veteran Stuart Crocker, found stabbed 26 times at home, with suspicion turning to his much younger TikToker girlfriend. As police launch a nationwide hunt, a chilling story unfolds involving drug addiction, vulnerable veterans exploited by cuckooing gangs, and a fugitive trail stretching across England.

This new acquisition forms part of a multiple true crime programming deal with Prime Video U.K. & Ireland brokered by Will Stapley, Global Content director, Sphere Abacus.