Mediaset’s ‘R.I.S. Imperfect Crimes’ Travels to Japan

Italy’s Mediaset Distribution has secured the sale of the first two seasons of the Italian crime series R.I.S. – Imperfect Crimes to Japan’s Action Channel, operated by AXN Entertainment.

The series will be available through the channel’s linear pay-TV service and SVoD platforms.

Created in 2004 by Pietro Valsecchi and originally launched on Canale 5 in January 2005, R.I.S. – Imperfect Crimes follows a specialist forensic team as its members solve complex crimes by examining evidence, reconstructing events and applying advanced scientific investigation techniques. The first five seasons of the series are set in Parma, later seasons are set in Rome.

“We are particularly pleased that a cult title from our catalogue can find a new life and reach Japanese audiences,” said Claudia Marra, executive sales manager at Mediaset Distribution. “This acquisition confirms the enduring international appeal of well-crafted crime drama and reflects the strong connection today’s viewers continue to have with iconic series from the past. Compelling stories and memorable characters can travel across both geographical borders and generations.”