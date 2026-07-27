Inter Artis Perú Honors Del Barrio Drama Series

The telenovelas Nina de Azúcar, Eres mi sangre, Los otros Concha, and Luz de Luna, produced by Del Barrio Producciones for América Televisión, were honored by Inter Artis Perú during the celebration marking the organization’s 15th anniversary, which recognized artists and productions for their contributions to the Peruvian audiovisual industry.

The ceremony, held at the Westin Hotel in Lima on July 24, 2026, brought together actors, producers, and representatives from the audiovisual sector. During the event, the awards were accepted by members of the telenovelas’ casts on behalf of Del Barrio Producciones.

Actress Fiorella Díaz received the award for Nina de Azúcar; Andrés Vílchez, for Los otros Concha; Lilian Nieto, for Eres mi sangre; while Emilram Cossío, Nicolás Galindo, André Silva, and Alejandra Saba received theirs for Luz de Luna.