TIFF Showcases Global Perspectives In Primetime Lineup

The Toronto International Film Festival announced the lineup for the Primetime track of programming.

The official selection features several world premieres and new seasons of dramas, thrillers, and docu-series. The opening title will be Jesse McKeon’s Below.

The Primetime program sees titles from Canada, Australia, Brazil, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. The lineup includes Darren Dale’s 2.6 Seconds: Death in the Outback, Virginie Verrier’s Alice, Shawn Ryan, Eileen Myers, and Adam Arkin’s American Hostage, David Nawrath’s Blindspot Berlin, Mike Flanagan’s Carrie, Brad Caleb Kane and Michael Lennox’s Crystal Lake, Marcelo Gomes and Carol Minêm’s Oxygen Masks Will (Not) Drop Automatically, Will Smith and Adam Randall’s Slow Horses, and Kat Sandler, Rachel Talalay, and David Frazee’s YAGA.

The Toronto International Film Festival will take place from September 10-20, 2026.