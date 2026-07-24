MIP Cancun Highlights New Content Business Models With Confirmed Speakers

MIP Cancun confirmed three major industry leaders as part of 2026 conference programming.

MIP Cancun will welcome Claudine Bayma, general managing director of Kuaishou Technology; Juan Pablo Robert, head of YouTube M&E Hispanic Latam at YouTube; and Ariel Arieta, co-founder and chairman of Shorta. These executives will speak to the changing dynamics and new content business models, including the rise of social video, fan-driven communities, microdramas, vertical storytelling, and mobile-first viewing experiences.

MIP Cancun will take place at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, Mexico, from November 17-20, 2026.

Maria Pérez-Bellière, director of MIP Cancun, commented, “MIP CANCUN has consistently been ahead of the conversation, bringing together the leaders and companies driving the shifts that are transforming the content industry before they become mainstream. The participation of these leaders reflects exactly what MIP CANCUN represents today: a market where new business models, innovative formats and strategic partnerships converge to shape the future of content across Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market.”