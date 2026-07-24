Little Dot Studios Scores Nearly 800 Hours Of New Programming

Little Dot Studios inked new and renewed licensing agreements with international distribution companies for nearly 800 hours of new premium programming across factual, lifestyle, and entertainment genres.

From Big Media, Little Dot Studios scored 400 hours of English- and Spanish-language factual programming, including Crime Exposé and Off Season.

A deal with Passion Distribution covered 151 hours of new factual programming, such as Special Ops: Crime Squad UK, Into The Congo with Ben Fogle, and Charlie Luxton’s Homes By the Sea.

A deal with Seven.One Studios International covered 85 hours of content with worldwide rights for titles such as Boris Becker the Interview, How Factories Changed the World, and How Trains Changed the World.

Under an existing partnership with Silverlining Rights, Little Dot confirmed 70 hours of programming covering mostly U.S. and Canadian territories, with titles such as Ransom and Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventure.

A new partnership with 3 Roads encompasses 56 hours of content, with the global rights for titles like Legends of Air Power Series.

From Incendo, Little secured 27 hours of romance and lifestyle programming for the U.S., Canada, and U.K. markets.

With these new deals, Little Dot Studios surpasses 30,000 hours of premium long-form programming. The company has also broadened its network to 250 actively managed channels.