Comcast Reports Customer Loss And Revenue Numbers

Comcast, the U.S. cable and entertainment company, reported that it lost 167,000 domestic residential broadband customers during the second quarter, more than analysts had expected but fewer than the 201,000 customers it lost a year earlier.

However, Comcast posted a profit of $3.53 billion, compared with $11.12 billion a year earlier, even as revenue declined to $29.94 billion from $30.31 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $29.24 billion.

Media revenue rose 25 percent to $5.69 billion, including $441 million in gains from the FIFA World Cup. Its Telemundo Spanish-language TV network and Peacock streaming service held the U.S. Spanish-language rights to the football (soccer) tournament.