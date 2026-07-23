True Crime Brings On Two New Original Commissions

True Crime revealed two new original commissions for its programming.

The new series include UK Forensic Breakthroughs and Deadly Destinations. Produced by Monster Films, UK Forensic Breakthroughs examines how pioneering forensic science shapes criminal investigations across the UK. Produced by WAM Media Group, Deadly Destinations explores how everyday travel intersects with crime.

In addition to the two original commissions, True Crime’s slate of programming will feature the return of Britain’s Countryside Killers with a third season, as well as the television premiere of the true-crime podcast This Much Is True Crime.

UK Forensic Breakthroughs premieres on September 22, 2026, and Deadly Destination premieres on September 23, 2026.

Sam Rowden, executive producer and VP of Content, AMC Global Media – UK, remarked, “There’s a clear and sustained appetite for true crime content grounded in expertise with real investigative insight. With UK Forensic Breakthroughs, alongside a new season of Britain’s Countryside Killers, we’re continuing to invest in a slate with a distinct perspective on real-life UK events. Deadly Destinations highlights how a journey or trip can turn murderous, but clues and evidence can track down the killers long after the journey ends. Our content is increasingly available to audiences however and wherever they choose to watch.”