GMA Network Celebrates FAMAS Broadcast Award Winners

GMA Network triumphed at the inaugural FAMAS Broadcast Awards held on July 20, 2026.

Among the winners was broadcast journalist Kara David, who was recognized with Best Documentary for I-Witness’ “Embalsamador De Motor,” Best Public Talk Show for I-Listen, and Best Host for Public Service for I-Listen.

Born to be Wild won Best Educational Show, and Biyahe ni Drew won Best Lifestyle Show.

Additionally, Family Feud was recognized with Best Show for Game, Reality, and Competition, and Fast Talk with Boy Abunda took home the award for Best Entertainment Talk Show.

Additional awards went to Kelvin Miranda for Best Performer for Series and Anthology, It’s Showtime for Best Variety Show, and Vice Ganda for Best Host for Entertainment.