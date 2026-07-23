Alon Shtruzman And Scott Einbinder Launch New Short Media

Hollywood television and film producers Alon Shtruzman and Scott Einbinder launched New Short Media, a dedicated studio for micro-storytelling.

The studio will bring together creators, actors, and creative talent to develop innovative micro-series. Director Gev Miron and his team, in collaboration with writer-producer Russell Rothberg, will oversee development and operations for the studio’s slate.

The studio’s first three projects will be Speeding Towards You, One Foot in Hollywood, and Polyamour Mon Amour.

Written by Russell Rothberg, Speeding Towards You is an action romance thriller about two competing car thieves who find themselves in the middle of a covert operation to take down a top crime syndicate.

Starring mega influencer Alex Sparrow, action comedy One Foot in Hollywood is about a group of influencers who, after accidentally crossing the cartel, must make a movie with the cartel’s boss’s daughter to survive.

Polyamour Mon Amour is a dating reality show that features an in-love celebrity couple who are ready to take the next step.