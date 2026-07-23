ABC Commercial Roll Out Four FAST Channels

ABC Commercial launched four new FAST channels on LG Smart TVs.

The new FAST channels bring quality Australian programming to viewers across North America, Great Britain, and select countries in Asia, Europe, and the Nordics.

ABC Entertains and ABC Kids will launch in the United States. In Canada, the launch includes ABC Entertains, ABC Factual, and ABC Kids. All four channels — ABC Entertains, ABC Everyday, ABC Factual, and ABC Kids — will be available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Singapore.

ABC Entertains highlights hit Australian dramas and comedies such as quintessential ABC comedies Aftertaste and Upper Middle Bogan.

ABC Everyday celebrates lifestyle programming with launch programs such as Restoration Australia and Gardening Australia.

ABC Factual delivers compelling Australian documentaries, including new Leash on Life and AI vs Human: The Creativity Experiment.

ABC Kids will launch with Reef School, an underwater adventure for preschoolers, and Creative, an imaginative craft series.