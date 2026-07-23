ARTE Distribution Signs Live-Music Deal With Sky UK

ARTE Distribution inked a new deal with Sky UK for Jean-Michel Jarre in Sevilla.

Co-produced by KM Production and ARTE France, the 90-minute concert show features the visionary electro music artist in the Plaza de España in Sevilla. Sky UK operates in the UK, Ireland, and Italy.

ARTE Distribution distributes a dynamic live music collection. The distribution unit has made sales deals on titles such as Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds at Accor Arena, Paris, Caribou, Paris Zenith, and Air Play Moon Safari at the Royal Albert Hall, London, among other titles.

Joséphine Létang, head of Sales at ARTE Distribution, commented, “We are proud to have made this deal on such a visually impactful life performance! This concert recording is very contemporary and innovative. It also brings the AI topic back on the table with a design partly made with the help of AI tools.”