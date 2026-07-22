‘Robocop’ Returns on Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios has ordered an eight-episode RoboCop series for Prime Video, expanding the classic sci-fi franchise created by Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner.

Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, The Office) will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer. James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett will executive produce through Atomic Monster, with original RoboCop co-writer Ed Neumeier also serving as executive producer.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the series follows a powerful robot implanted with the consciousness of a fallen police officer after a technology conglomerate persuades a city to deploy robotic law enforcement.

Since the 1980s, RoboCop has established itself as one of the most iconic franchises in science fiction. The first film was followed by two sequels and a remake. RoboCop has also enjoyed widespread popularity on television, with two live-action series as well as two animated adaptations.