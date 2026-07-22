One Life Inks Southeast Asia Deals

Mumbai-based One Life Studios has secured a series of new licensing agreements across Southeast Asia, including the sale of 60 Indian micro-drama titles to three regional streaming platforms.

The company has licensed Chandragupta Maurya to CBS in Cambodia and ANTV and Vidio OTT in Indonesia; Baal Krishna to JKN Global Media in Thailand; Devi to Channel K in Myanmar and MyTV in Cambodia; and Porus to JKN Global Media in Vietnam and Today TV in Vietnam.

One Life Studios has also licensed 60 titles from its library of more than 500 Indian micro-dramas to three Southeast Asian digital platforms, including Vibe Entertainment & Interactive Films.

In addition, One Life is introducing two new premium historical fantasy drama series to the international market and is currently seeking co-production partners. Both series are created, written and directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, founder and CEO of One Life Studios.

“One Life Studios is delighted to continue expanding our 10 year presence across Southeast Asia through these new licensing agreements,” said Tewary. “We’re particularly excited to introduce international audiences to our growing catalogue of more than 500 Indian microdramas, one of the fastest-growing content formats worldwide. Alongside these acquisitions, we look forward to presenting two ambitious new historical fantasy series to potential co-production partners.”